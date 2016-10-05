Lower House passes bill to revoke State Protection Law

The Lower House of parliament yesterday approved the bill to revoke the Law to Safeguard the State against the Dangers of Those Desiring to Cause Subversive Acts, also known as the State Protection Law.



The parliamentary approval came after the bill was submitted by the Lower House Bill Committee on May 2, together with a report about its findings.



Lower House Speaker Win Myint announced May 5 as the deadline for MPs to discuss and propose amendments to the bill. However, the bill was passed yesterday after no MPs put forward any amendment proposals.



Committee chairman Tun Tun Hein read out a report on the findings carried out by his committee, including the reasoning for revoking the law.



The report said the law, enacted in 1975, was designed to limit the fundamental rights of citizens living in areas where states of emergency have been imposed, which contradicts the provisions of the 2008 constitution about protecting the people's fundamental rights.



Moreover, according to the report, the law was passed when Myanmar was ruled under a single-party system.



“It is, therefore, not in conformity with today's multi-party democratic system. The current constitution mentions the declaration of states of emergency and affected areas. The fundamental rights of those living in emergency-imposed areas can be limited or suspended as necessary, and if they violate the provisions, they will face action in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code, according to the constitution,” the report says.



The bill will be sent to the Upper House of parliament for discussion and approval.



