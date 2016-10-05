All eligible parties should participate in national reconciliation: State Counsellor

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said on May 9 that efforts should be made to ensure that every eligible individual or group participates in the national reconciliation and peace processes, according to the State Counsellor Office's Facebook page.



Suu Kyi made the remark at a coordination meeting at the Presidential Palace that day. The meeting discussed the formation of the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC).



It also discussed processes to establish the NRPC and to concurrently implement a “21st Century Panglong Conference”. The next coordination meeting is scheduled for next week.



The meeting was attended by Aung San Suu Kyi; coordinator Dr Tin Myo Win; Lt Gen Ye Aung (Minister for Border Affairs) and the Union Attorney General Tun Tun Oo as a government representatives; Lt Gen Ya Pyae, Lt Gen Tun Tun Naung and Lt Gen Min Naung as military representatives; Myint Soe, Khine Zaw Oo and Dr Min Zaw Oo as representatives from the Myanmar Peace Centre; and Moe Zaw Oo from the State Counsellor’s Office.



The state counsellor met members of the Union Joint Monitoring Committee on April 27 in Nay Pyi Taw for the first time, saying the 21st Century Panglong Conference will be held within the next few months.



