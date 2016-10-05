Girlfriend killer sentenced to death

A man who killed his girlfriend following their break-up has been sentenced to death by Yangon’s Western District Court on Monday, reports say.



Soe Moe Htet was convicted of murder under section 302 of the Penal Code and of assault with a weapon under sections 324 and 326 for bringing a rod and a knife to attack his victim.



He may file an appeal to a higher-level court.



Soe Moe Htet stabbed the 23-year-old woman to death and attacked other people at her workplace with a knife on September 12, 2015, in Bahan Township Yangon.



