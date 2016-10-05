Land confiscations and the investigation committee

A committee has been formed to efficiently and swiftly solve issues regarding land confiscations so as to prevent and rectify injustices to Myanmar citizens.



The recently formed Land Use Management Central Committee will assess reports made by its predecessor, the Land Confiscation Commission. It will also oversee and regulate respective departments in handling land-related matters in all stages of administration, from regional to village-level decisions.



Problems regarding land confiscations have long plagued the country. Well-known examples of such cases are the issues surrounding the CNPC gas pipelines as well as the Letpadan Copper Mining.



A report by a Kyaukphyu rural development team states that discussions and agreements need to take place between the CNPC and the local populace, whose land was taken from them, before the situation escalates further. It also states that demands by local farmers to repair the damage caused by the pipeline on their farmlands were met only with shallow and ineffective responses by those in charge.



The report stresses that a situation where both the company and the farmers can negotiate regularly and in which CNPC officials take better responsibility over these matters must be created so that a solution can be reached before the situation spirals out of control.



In Letpadan, protests raged for months, and protestors were attacked in person and in the courts by the police and by the companies involved in the land-grabbing.



In the view of The Daily Eleven, the Land Use Management Central Committee must decisively handle matters of land confiscation so as to prevent and minimise the damage to all parties involved.



