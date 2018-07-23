June sees CPI increase

Consumer Price Index (CPI) in June reached 140.13 per cent, up 6.45 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to the report on the CPI and inflation rate issued by the Central Statistical Organization (CSO) under the Ministry of Planning and Finance.

According to the calculation using 2012 as a base year, the CPI hit 132.42 per cent in May, 2017, 139.51 per cent in late February, 139.11 per cent in late March, and 139.82 per cent in late April.

In late June, Kayah, Mandalay and Rakhine saw a slight decline in the CPI while the rates increased in the remaining regions and states and three cities, according to the CSO.

In November, 2012, the CSO conducted a household income and consumption survey on 32,669 households in 82 townships across the country.

The CSO took samples from 438 goods and services. The calculation of CPI covers 274 items—108 in the food group and 166 in the non-food group.

According to the calculation using 2012 as a base year, the average annual inflation rate was 4.58 per cent until April 2018 and the year-on-year inflation rate was 6.45 per cent.